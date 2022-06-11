Inquiry held with hospital staff from Salem and Hosur in oocyte sale case

June 11, 2022 18:35 IST

In a case related to a minor girl allegedly forced to sell her oocytes to private hospitals using a forged Aadhaar card, a team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Kanageswari held inquiries with staff from hospitals from Salem and Hosur here on Saturday.

Based on the 16-year-old girl’s complaint, her mother, mother’s companion, an intermediary and a van driver who prepared a fake Aadhaar card were arrested. A team from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS), Chennai, visited hospitals in Erode, Perundurai, Salem and Hosur and verified records and conducted inquiries.

A team led by ADSP is conducting the inquiry and doctors and staff from hospitals in Erode and Perundurai had appeared for inquiries earlier. On Saturday, staff from Salem and Hosur hospitals appeared for inquiries during which documents related to the girl’s admissions and discharges, proof of identity submitted by the girl’s mother and other medical records related to oocyte donations were verified. The team from each hospital was inquired for over four hours.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Coimbatore Range, M.S. Muthusamy, who came for an inspection, told media persons that after receiving the complaint, the district police acted immediately and arrested four persons. He said that based on the report submitted by the DMS team, a charge sheet would be filed and action would be taken accordingly. The DIG said that inquiry was completed with hospitals in Perundurai and Erode, while inquiry is in progress with hospitals in Salem and Hosur. ‘Summons were served to hospitals at Tirupati and Kerala asking them to appear for an inquiry”, he added.