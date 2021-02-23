Infrastructure plan for judiciary soon: CJ

Tiruppur

23 February 2021 00:14 IST

A “definite infrastructure plan” for the judiciary will soon be put in place in agreement with the State government, said Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee while inaugurating the Additional Mahila Court and Additional District Munsif Court in Tiruppur via video-conferencing.

“I am trying to get the government to agree that we will have a five-year long-term budget for infrastructure,” he said during his presidential address.

The Chief Justice spoke about the importance of women empowerment and education of girls. “If we do not give them the affection, respect and the opportunities that they deserve, society will never develop,” he said.

Justices D. Krishnakumar, S.S. Sundar and P.T. Asha from the Madras High Court also addressed the inaugural event via video-conferencing. Principal District and Sessions Judge for Tiruppur district S. Alli, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal and Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan were present in Tiruppur.

Legal sources said 737 civil cases would be transferred to the Additional District Munsif Court and 187 cases to the Additional Mahila Court.