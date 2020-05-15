‘Inform details on inter-State travel’

SALEM

15 May 2020 22:56 IST

The district administration on Friday held a meeting with members of various lorry owners organisations here and told them to inform officials regarding movement of their trucks.

District Collector S.A.Raman advised the lorry owners to inform revenue and transport officials about freight movement, origin of journey, expected date of arrival in the district, details regarding lorry driver and their mobile phone numbers. These details were necessary to conduct medical tests on lorry drivers and take precautionary measures.

‘Reduce tax on diesel’

Later, members of Salem district united sand lorry owners association petitioned the Collector and requested officials to reopen sand mines as their livelihood had been affected due to lockdown. The members also requested the State government to reduce tax on diesel.

