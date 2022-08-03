Coimbatore

Inflow into Mettur dam increases

S P Saravanan SALEM August 03, 2022 10:58 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 10:58 IST

With inflow continue to be on the rise at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, about 1.40 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged into River Cauvery from 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The inflow that was 51,000 cusecs at 8 a.m. on Tuesday increased to over 1.40 lakh in the evening following which discharge was also stepped up. About 23,000 cusecs is discharged through the dam’s power house while 1.17 lakh cusecs is discharged through the 16-vent Ellis saddle of the reservoir.

Meanwhile, the district administration’s of Salem, Erode and Namakkal have issued flood alerts to people living along the banks of the river and in low-lying areas and asked them to move to safe locations. The administrations have also warned people against entering the river on the occasion of Aadi Perukku festival to take holy dip.

While Salem Collector S. Karmegam asked people to take holy dip only in permitted places, Erode Collector H. Krishnanunni and Namakkal Collector Shreya P Singh have banned the entry of people into the river on the occasion. The Collector’s have warned that action will be taken against violators.

Control Room

People in flood prone areas in Namakkal district can call the Collectorate Control Room – 1077, Police Control Room – 100, Fire and Rescue Department – 101, Medical Emergency – 104 and Ambulance Assistance – 108. Also, people can call officials in Kumarapalayam block 97869 84577, Tiruchengodu block 94450 00545, Paramathi Velur block 94450 00546 and Mohanur block 99524 12755 for necessary help.

