Coimbatore

Inflow into Mettur Dam increases

Staff Reporter Salem August 01, 2022 21:12 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:12 IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 42,000 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 17th consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmc.

The inflow into the dam increased to 42,000 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 31,000 cusecs. The inflow remained constant until evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The water discharged into the Cauvery River increased to 41,000 cusecs from 30,000 cusecs, including 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel and 18,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 300 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials said that continuous rain in catchment areas increased the inflow into the dam. “We are expecting the inflow to increase further. So, we warned people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places,” they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...