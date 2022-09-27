Inflow into Mettur dam increases to 12,144 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau
September 27, 2022 17:50 IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 12,144 cusecs on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level stood at 118.69 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 91.39 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam increased to 11,368 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 9,131 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., inflow further increased to 12,144 cusecs. The water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was reduced to 10,000 cusecs from 15,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West Bank canal is maintained at 900 cusecs.

