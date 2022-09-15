Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 50,000 cusecs

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 50,000 cusecs on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dam’s water level and the storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam increased to 55,000 cusecs from 50,000 cusecs.

However by 4 p.m., the inflow had dropped to 50,000 cusecs. The same amount of water was discharged into the River Cauvery, including 27,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel.

For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West Bank canal is maintained at 600 cusecs.