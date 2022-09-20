Inflow into Mettur dam continues at 21,000 cusecs

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 21,000 cusecs on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dam’s water level and the storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam continued as 21,000 cusecs for a second consecutive day, and at 4 p.m., inflow continued the same. The same amount of water is discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West Bank canal is maintained at 600 cusecs.