Industry heads meet Chief Minister

Coimbatore

22 October 2021 00:20 IST

The trade and industry in the western districts of the State have sought formation of a separate Ministry by the State government to focus on connectivity needs.

A. Sakthivel, chairman, Vanitha Mohan, vice-chairperson, and directors of Kongu Global Forum met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Thursday. They said a separate Ministry for Connectivity could look at issues related to aviation, rail and shipping, which were critical for development of the economy.

The delegation also met the officials and discussed road, rail and air connectivity and water bodies in these districts. The team also thanked the Chief Minister for various measures taken to support growth of MSMEs in the State.

