Industries, voluntary organisations step in to improve COVID-19 treatment facilities

Coimbatore

13 May 2021 22:40 IST

Industries, industrial associations, and voluntary organisations here have stepped in to improve COVID-19 treatment facilities at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, ESI Hospital, and Primary Health Centres.

About 40 Rotary clubs have joined hands to meet the immediate oxygen requirement at CMCH and ESI Hospital.

Sources in the clubs said that Rotary Club of Coimbatore Satellite and Aquasub are installing an oxygen plant at CMCH that can fill 72 cylinders a day. It will be commissioned shortly.

The 41 clubs together are giving ready-to-use modular oxygen systems that will start working from Friday evening. These are made by a Coimbatore-based company and can meet the needs of 40 beds. Rotary Club of Coimbatore Spectrum and Rotary Club of Coimbatore East have given two similar systems that can meet the oxygen needs of 20 beds each.

Rotary Club of Coimbatore East is giving a modular oxygen system at ESI Hospital. Sakthi Sugars and ZF Wind Power are are also providing modular systems to ESI Hospital.

In total, about 200 beds with get oxygen support at the two hospitals with the initiatives of Rotary clubs and through Rotary clubs, said sources.

Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association, Coimbatore Jewellers’ Association and Coimbatore Gold Bullion Association have provided 2,000 PPE kits, 3,000 face shields and medicines to the two hospitals. The associations and Round Table have also installed an oxygen plant at ESI Hospital at a total cost of ₹ 27 lakh.

Coimbatore-based Ekki Pumps has partnered with Germany’s Viessmann to donate ventilators and Ekki and its joint venture partner Homa Pumps of Germany are giving PPE Kits to plumbers and pump installers and organising free vaccination for its employees. Ekki has committed ₹ 1 crore worth ventilators and PPE kits, jointly with its German associates. Co-CEO of Ekki, Kanishka Arumugam, handed over the commitment letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Wednesday.

Let’s Thank Foundation, Coimbatore, has installed a 500 KV generator set at the CMCH for two to three months.

C. Pradeep, its president, said it is also launching, with the approval of the Coimbatore district administration, ambulance service. Five ambulances with oxygen support have been put into service.

The foundation also proposes to set up soon a triage centre with 20 to 30 beds, after getting the required approvals.

The Coimbatore Builders and Contractors Association have provided security personnel to CMCH. About 20 persons will be in service for three months. They will regulate those entering the COVID area, said the association president V. Palanisamy and founder president CT. Narayanan.