Industries seek more infrastructure projects in western districts

COIMBATORE

27 September 2021 00:13 IST

Industries in the western districts have called for extending the proposed metro rail in Coimbatore to Tiruppur.

In a detailed presentation on the infrastructure needs of the western districts to Ministers E.V. Velu and K. Ramachandran and the MPs of the western districts on Saturday, the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, and the Kongu Global Forum listed out the road, rail and air connectivity needs of the region.

The organisations said the metro rail project should be extended to Tiruppur, too. Similarly, there should suburban trains and intra-city train service here. The inter-city train service should be increased to more destinations. Coimbatore should have trains to Hyderabad, Madurai, and Thoothukudi. Kinathukadavu and Pollachi should be brought under the Salem Division from Palakkad Division, they said. The Erode goods shed should be shifted to Ingur and some of the south-bound trains should pass through Namakkal.

The region, which has a large concentration of industries, should have a multi-mode logistics park for freight aggregation and segregation, integrated storage and warehousing and other value-added services. A SIPCOT park, announced for Namakkal, should be set up at the earliest.

Regarding roads, the associations said the Palladam to Karur should be widened into a four-lane one for 100 km with flyovers or bypass roads at Pongalur, Avinashipalayam, Kangeyam, Vellakovil, and Paramathi. A bypass road should be developed for 30 km from Narasimhanaikenpalayam to Karanampettai.

Coimbatore International Airport should have direct flights to west Asian countries and south-east Asian countries. It needs more flights to New Delhi. Coimbatore should be declared as a call airport, they said.