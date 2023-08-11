Industries department keen on fostering cluster approach by small industries in Tiruppur to strengthen ecosystem for hosiery sector

August 11, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Dovetailing with the New Integrated Textile Policy of Tamil Nadu, the Industries Department is learnt to have emphasised on a cluster approach by small industries in Tiruppur district to bring about an eco-system that would be helpful for the hosieries sector to overcome challenges in retaining export volume.

A major hub of knitwear exports in India, hitherto accounting for 45% of total knitwear exports, Tiruppur has been losing the export market drastically in recent years due to the changing global environment caused by abolition of quota system, and favourable import terms for countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Taking on board the Southern India Mills’ Association, Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, Dyers’ Association of Tiruppur and Federation of Powerloom Association, the Industries Department is looking at the possibility for synergising the efforts of the stakeholders for infusing vibrancy into the hosieries sector.

Global Investors Meet

Initiatives have been taken for establishing a cluster for printing . Possibility for cluster formations of other aspects of textile industry are being explored, sources in the District Industries Centre, Tiruppur, said. Stakeholders of hosiery industry in Tiruppur, the sources added, are anticipating promises for large investments in textile sector at the next Global Investors Meet in Chennai on January 7 and 8, for which Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released the logo on Thursday.

Besides clocking domestic turnover of ₹ 10,000 crore per annum, Tiruppur used to undertake exports of over ₹25,000 crore as long as it was unaffected by competition from other countries.

“We would expect large-scale multi-national companies to make entry into textile sector at the GIM 2024 and have a strong presence in Tiruppur, so that small industries could take up job works on a cluster basis. The situation is not conducive for start of new industries on a small scale. That will be the only way for at least the existing industries to stay afloat, ” I. Sagul Hameed, functionary of Tiruppur District Small and Tiny Industries Welfare Association, said.

Skilled manpower

The skill distributions are skewed. On the one hand some industries face shortage of skilled manpower, and on the other a few industries face a situation of glut in manpower for the available job works. A cluster approach will provide a solution, he emphasised.

