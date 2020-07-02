India Post uses road network more to move parcels, mails

Coimbatore

02 July 2020 22:31 IST

With the lockdown disrupting regular train services, the Department of Posts is using the newly introduced Road Transport Network to move parcels and mails to different locations.

An official in the department said some mails were still sent through trains that were operated on alternate days. However, there were six vehicles that go to Udhagamandalam, Pollachi, Tiruppur and Chennai on a daily basis.

Registered goods and Speed Posts were given priority to be transported through these vehicles. Earlier, all mails and parcels to Tiruppur were sent through train. Similarly, the vehicle that used to go to Madurai catered to Pollachi.

Now, there were dedicated vehicles to Madurai, Pollachi and Tiruppur. There was a proposal to have a vehicle to Bengaluru regularly.

Some mails were “forward mails” that need not be processed here.

These came from other cities and were to be moved to another location from Coimbatore. So these were kept at the Railway junction front yard and sent by trucks or vans. The mails and parcels booked here were processed and transported by both, train and vehicles, the official added.

“The lockdown has not impacted the Department’s parcel or mail service because of the introduction of the Road Transport Network. With dedicated vehicles that operate on a daily basis, it is easy to move goods and mails from here and bring them from other places to Coimbatore too,” the official said.