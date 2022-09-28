Implement minimum daily wages for temporary workers: AITUC

The Hindu Bureau
September 28, 2022 18:14 IST

The Erode District Committee of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has urged the district administration to implement minimum daily wages for temporary workers working in various government departments and local bodies in the district

In an email to the District Collector, AITUC district president S. Chinnasamy said that the administration had fixed wages for workers in government departments and local bodies for 2022-23 and notified it in the District Gazette on July 28, 2022. The daily wages notified were conservancy workers in corporation - ₹ 707, municipality - ₹ 592, town panchayats - ₹ 515 and village panchayats - ₹ 438.

Temporary workers in government hospitals, including security men and conservancy workers, drivers, computer operators are eligible to receive the minimum daily wages. But, the email said that minimum wages as fixed by the administration are not paid to workers in the Erode Corporation, municipalities of Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam, 42 town panchayats and 225 village panchayats, Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and taluk government hospitals. “Non-payment of minimum wage is causing revenue loss to the workers”, the email said.

They also urged the administration to implement the revised wages from April 1, 2022 and also pay the arrears to the workers.

