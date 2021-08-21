Hotel sealed for violation

ERODE

21 August 2021 23:25 IST

A Punjabi hotel at Chithode that allowed its customers to consume liquor on the premises was sealed by officials here on Saturday.

With an increase in COVID-19 cases, the district administration has earmarked 24 places where shops, except medical and milk, are not allowed to function on weekends. Officials received information that the customers to the hotel, located along the Salem – Kochi National Highway, were allowed to consume liquor on the premises.

Revenue officials and police personnel inspected the hotel and sealed it for violation.

