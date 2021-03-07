History-sheeter held, jewellery, cash recovered

COIMBATORE

A special team of Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Saturday arrested a Kerala-based history-sheeter who stole 17.5 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 2 lakh from a house at Negamam, near Pollachi.

A. Sajath (61), a native of Nedumangadu in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala, was arrested by a special team led by Pollachi Deputy Superintendent of Police K.G. Sivakumar and Negamam inspector D. Vetrivelrajan.

The special team arrested him from the toll gate at Thuvakudi in Tiruchi on Saturday and brought to Negamam. It recovered 17.5 sovereigns of jewellery, ₹ 2,05,000 and a two-wheeler from him.

Sajath was produced before the second judicial magistrate court at Pollachi and the court remanded him in judicial custody.

The police said that the man was involved in several thefts and housebreaks in Kerala. The police will check whether he was involved in other housebreaks reported in Coimbatore district.