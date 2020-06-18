Hindu Munnani members burn Chinese flags, destroy smartphones

18 June 2020 22:39 IST

They condemned the killing of 20 soldiers in Galwan Valley

Members of Hindu Munnani burnt Chinese flags and destroyed Chinese brand smartphones during a protest on Thursday here condemning the killing of 20 soldiers by Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

The protest was led by State president of Hindu Munnani Kadeswara C. Subramaniam.

Nearly 50 members gathered outside the Tiruppur Corporation office.

The protesters first paid homage to a photo of soldier K. Palani, who was among the 20 soldiers killed in the face-off on Monday.

Following this, the protesters began tearing photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping and throwing smartphones on the road.

Defying attempts by the police personnel to stop the protesters, a group set fire to Chinese flags at the protest site.

Mr. Subramaniam alleged that the opposition parties have not adequately condemned China following the face- off. He said that the Central government must ban the import of Chinese goods and that the public must boycott Chinese products henceforth.

Tiruppur South police said that a case was registered against the protesters under Sections 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Coimbatore

Hindu Munnani members staged a similar demonstration and burnt Chinese flags and destroyed Chinese smartphones in Coimbatore. Over a hundred members participated in the demonstration, which lasted for about 30 minutes, a spokesperson said.