Helpline launched to address monsoon woes in Salem

Salem

27 October 2021 00:08 IST

The Forest Department has set up a helpline at the Divisional Forest Office here to provide necessary assistance to the public during the Northeast monsoon.

District Forest Officer R. Gowtham said that personnel have been deployed in three shifts round the clock to handle calls to the helpline (0427-2415097).

Public may contact the Department in case of snakebite, entry of snakes into residential premises during floods, and to rescue animals in distress. The Forest Officer said that as a precautionary measure, the Department has pruned tree branches posing risk to the public in tourism sites.

Advertising

Advertising