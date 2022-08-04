Coimbatore

Heavy rainfall affects normal life in Erode

Rain in the morning affected motorists and pedestrians in Erode on August 4, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan
S P Saravanan ERODE August 04, 2022 15:10 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 15:11 IST

Many parts of the district, particularly hill areas of Talavadi, received moderate to heavy rainfall during the day affecting the life of the people here on Thursday.

In the city and its suburbs, rain started at 8.30 a.m. and continued till noon affecting students, workers and office goers as they faced difficulty in commuting. Stagnation of rain water on most of the city roads affected the movement of pedestrians and two-wheelers who were forced to take shelters in petrol bunks, commercial establishments and in bus stops.

One way traffic for about 500 metres was closed on the Sathy Road, near Veerappanchatiram, where road widening works were in progress resulting in traffic congestion. Also, vehicles piled up from Kalaimadu Silai to Kollampalayam roundabout in the morning as vehicle users defied rules where railway underpass renovation work is in progress.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also read: Cauvery in spate, more than 200 houses at Bhavani and Kodumudi in Erode flooded

In Talavadi hills, rain continued for the second consecutive day as low-level bridges on Talamalai Road, Arapalayam and at Ongalwadi in Hasanur submerged due to the flash floods. This affected the normal life of people and students who were unable to reach their workplace and schools respectively. In Kadambur hills, flash floods at two streams on Makkampalayam road cut off five hamlets as the TNSTC bus service to the hamlets were also stopped.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
flood
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Read more...