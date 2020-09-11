Heavy rain lashes Salem

Surplus water from Salathampatti lake flows through a road at Shivadhapuram in Salem on Friday.

SALEM

11 September 2020 22:31 IST

Several water bodies filled up in the heavy rain that lashed Salem on Thursday night.

According to officials, an average rainfall of 6.8 mm was recorded in the district and the highest rainfall of 44.6 mm was recorded in Salem city. Several water bodies filled up in the rain and surplus water from the Salathampatti lake inundated roads and residential areas in Shivadhapuram. The Corporation officials said drains in the area were being desilted to drain the rainwater.

Public Works Department officials said water level at Mettur dam was 91.89 ft against the full reservoir level of 120 ft. The storage was 54,837 tmcft. The dam received an inflow of 10,045 cusecs. Outflow from the dam to River Cauvery was maintained at 6,000 cusecs, and 700 cusecs was released through East-West canal of the dam. The dam area recorded 4.8 mm rainfall.