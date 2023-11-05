ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain lashes Salem, Namakkal districts

November 05, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Stagnant rainwater at Dadubaikuttai in Salem on Sunday causing inconvenience to road users. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Heavy rain lashed Salem and Namakkal districts on Saturday and Sunday. In the last 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Salem received 579.90 mm of rainfall, and Namakkal 488.40 mm.

Rain started on Saturday afternoon in Salem and Namakkal districts, and continued till Sunday morning.

The average rainfall was 36.24 mm in Salem district. Thammampatti received the highest amount of 92 mm of rainfall, followed by 86 mm in Edappadi, 67.4 mm in Sankagiri, 50 mm in Gangavalli, 45.2 mm in Attur, 41 mm in Yercaud, 40.3 mm in Salem, 36 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 27 mm in Thalaivasal, 25 mm in Veeraganur, 22 mm in Kariyakovil, 18.2 mm in Omalur, 15.6 mm in Kadaiyampatti, 8.2 mm in Mettur, and 6 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam.

Due to heavy rain, rainwater stagnated on roads and covered the roads that were damaged due to underground drainage and storm water drainage works in Kitchipalayam, Five Roads, Four Roads, Old Bus Stand, Annathanapatti and Shevapet. At Edappadi, rainwater entered more than 50 houses.

In Namakkal district, the average rainfall was 44.40 mm. Komarapalayam received the highest amount of 85.40 mm of rainfall, followed by 77 mm in Mohanur, 60 mm each at Erumapatti and Paramathi Velur, 58 mm in Namakkal, 39 mm in Senthamangalam, 34.60 mm in Mangalapuram, 27 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 18 mm in Rasipuram, 15 mm in Tiruchengode, and 14.40 mm in Puduchatram.

