Heavy rain in districts

ERODE

05 November 2021 23:22 IST

Gobichettipalayam and Gunderipallam in Erode districts received over 100 mm rainfall each during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Heavy rain led to water stagnation on agricultural land and on roads at many areas across the district affecting flow of vehicles. The district received a total rainfall of 677 mm.

The rainfall recorded in other places are Gobichettipalayam 110 mm, Gunderipallam 102 mm, Nambiyur 84 mm, Elanthakuttaimedu 81.6 mm, Ammapettai 66.4 mm, Kavundapadi 46.2 mm, Kodiveri 42 mm, Varattupallam 41 mm, Sathyamangalam 35 mm and Bhavani 32 mm.

Salem district recorded a total of 248.40 mm with the maximum being recorded in Salem with 66 mm.

The rainfall recorded in other places are Attur 63.2 mm, Pethanaickenpalayam 24 mm, Edappadi 18.4 mm, Anaimaduvu 16 mm and Veeraganur 13 mm.

Namakkal district recorded a total of 259.60 mm rainfall with Rasipuram receiving the maximum of 84 mm.

The rainfall recorded in other places is Tiruchengode 58 mm, Kumarapalayam 47.60 mm, Puduchatram 32 mm and Erumapatti 19 mm.