Healthcare professionals celebrate Women’s Day at Baralikadu

Women healthcare professionals from Karamadai and Mettupalayam at Baralikadu eco-tourism centre on Monday.

COIMBATORE

08 March 2021 23:48 IST

Healthcare professionals from Karamadai and Mettupalayam celebrated International Women’s Day at the Forest Department’s eco-tourism centre at Baralikadu on Monday.

Though the eco-tourism centre is yet to be opened for visitors after it was closed following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Forest Department opened the tourism spot just for the women healthcare professionals on Monday to honour their work.

Special permission

E.N. Manoharan, forest range officer of Karamadai forest range, said District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh gave special permission for the visit of the healthcare professionals to the eco-tourism centre.

According to Mr. Manoharan, around 50 women healthcare professionals working in primary health centres and government hospitals at Karamdai and Mettupalayam celebrated Women’s Day at Baralikadu. They were received with bouquets.

The women professionals also interacted with residents of tribal settlements. Forest Department staff explained to them about various works they did on a regular basis for the protection of the environment and forests.