Gutkha seized, four arrested in Krishnagiri

26 December 2021 23:06 IST

Over 60 lakh worth of gutkha and tobacco products were seized by Krishnagiri town police on Sunday.

The seizure was made from a vehicle based on a tip-off near Anjaneya temple on Krishnagiri highway. The vehicle from Bengaluru was Chennai bound. According to the police, the vehicle was found transporting 300 sacks of gutkha and tobacco weighing over 6.5 tonne. According to the police, the seizure was worth Rs.60 lakh.

Four persons John Joseph of Kandikuppam and Mannan, Akash and Yuvaraj all from Krishnagiri were arrested and remanded.

