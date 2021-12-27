Coimbatore

Grievances redress meeting held in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri

Special Correspondent DHARMAPURI 27 December 2021 21:53 IST
Updated: 27 December 2021 21:53 IST

The weekly grievances redress meeting was held under the aegis of District Collector S. Dhivyadarshini at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The meeting witnessed the receipt of 585 petitions related to education assistance, old age pension, green housing allotments, house pattas, water connections among others.

In Krishnagiri, 342 petitions were received at the meeting presided over by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy on Monday.

