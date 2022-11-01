Gram sabha meetings held in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 17:38 IST

As part of observing Local Governance Day, gram sabha meetings were held in all the 225 village panchayats in the district here on Tuesday.

Collector H. Krishnanunni took part in the meeting held at Somasundaram Memorial High School at Odathurai in Bhavani taluk. He said gram sabha meetings are usually held on January 26, March 22, May 1, August 15 and October 2 and this is the first time that meetings are held on November 1 to observe Local Governance Day. He said development works, preparedness for northeast monsoon, creating women self help groups, payment of property and house taxes through online were discussed. Also, steps that need to be taken to prevent school dropouts were also discussed, he added.

The Collector said that since the monsoon has begun, there are chances of an outbreak of dengue. Hence, he asked the people to maintain the premises clean and also cooperate with local body officials during anti-dengue operations. He also distributed welfare assistance to the people and also received petitions.

K. Navamani, president of District Panchayat Council, Suriya, Assistant Director (Panchayats), S. Chinnasamy, Joint Director (Agriculture) and others were present.

