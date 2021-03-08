Govt. staff sacked for seeking to contest polls

Salem

08 March 2021 22:17 IST

The district administration sacked an assistant technology manager under Agriculture Technology Management Agency from the service on the charges of seeking a ticket to contest polls on behalf of a party.

According to officials, K.Thilakavathi, a temporary staff, had expressed her interest to contest the Assembly elections from Yercaud constituency and had sought DMK for the ticket. Images related to the event was circulated in social media platforms. Taking cognizance of the event, the district administration terminated her service under sections of Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1973.

