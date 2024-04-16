Government school teachers in Coimbatore to get tablet computers for new academic session

April 16, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The District Education Officer has announced that a total of 2,871 tablet computers have been allocated to primary and middle school teachers in Coimbatore district, and they will receive them in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative is aimed at supporting educators in adapting to modern teaching methods and facilitating online learning opportunities for students.

The tablets will be utilised for various educational purposes, including attendance registration, teacher training, using visual aids to conduct classes, delivering lessons through video platforms, lesson planning, grade assignments, evaluating test papers and tracking students’ progress online. The allocation of tablets is expected to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of teaching practices in government schools across the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been told that tablet computers will be allotted this year. It will surely help with educating children as the world is technology-driven today and schools should also change with times,” a primary school teacher said.

A total of 2,871 tablets have been received from the State School Education Department, with 1,757 designated for Coimbatore and 1,114 for Pollachi, officials said. Distribution of the laptops will begin upon approval from the relevant authorities.

“We will first take count of how many teachers have left or joined schools this year. Post that, the tablets will be released,” an official said.

This is part of the State Government’s ₹101-crore project to replace paperwork across government schools in 38 districts and minimise the risk of losing data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.