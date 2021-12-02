Gold seized from air passenger at Coimbatore airport

Coimbatore

02 December 2021 00:04 IST

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Coimbatore International Airport seized 640.110 grams of 24 carat gold valued at ₹31..68 lakh from a passenger who arrived here from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight on November 28.

The passenger admitted that had had concealed three oval shaped black coloured polythene packets containing complex gold paste in three packets in rectum. The oval shaped packets were ejected by the passenger and the gold was seized. Passenger was arrested and further investigations are on.

