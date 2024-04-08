Genuineness of applications seeking exemption from poll duty to be verified

April 08, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In Coimbatore district, over 3,000 people have petitioned the administration seeking exemption from poll duty and all these applications citing medical reasons will be referred to the Health Department to ascertain the genuineness, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said.

As many as 15,860 personnel are involved in various poll related duties such as flying squad, static surveillance squads, polling booth personnel and counting duties. To avoid poll related duties, personnel are turning up with petitions seeking exemption.

Being posted to far off polling stations and lack of proper place of stay and toilet facilities are said to be the reasons for seeking exemption. If the concerns of the employees are resolved, those seeking exemption would come down, say government employees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.