Gatherings banned in the Nilgiris: Collector

UDHAGAMANDALAM

21 July 2020 19:19 IST

The Nilgiris district administration has banned gatherings to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The move comes in the wake of a spurt in the number of infections in the district, with more than 500 cases being recorded so far. The district administration stated that the gatherings held in Mulligoor, Thangadu, Ottupattarai and Vannarpet in Coonoor had led to a majority of the infections.

Advertising

Advertising

Collector J. Innocent Divya said all private and public gatherings had been banned in the district until further notice. Pre-arranged weddings would be allowed only after the organisers get permission from the Collector, She told reporters.

“Even if granted permission, only 50 guests will be allowed. Their names and details should be shared with the district administration. Even if one person over the limit attends, severe action will be taken against those organising the wedding,” said the Collector.

She also said people who did not wear masks while out in public, or organise gatherings would be booked under sections of the National Disaster Management Act of 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897, which could lead to terms of imprisonment extending up to a year.

And for funerals, only 20 persons would be allowed to attend. “To make sure that the rules are followed, local police, revenue officials and officials from the respective local body will be at the funeral to monitor it,” the Collector said.