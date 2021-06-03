Fresh cases drop below 3,000 mark in Coimbatore district

03 June 2021 20:59 IST

New cases of COVID-19 dropped below the 3,000 mark in Coimbatore district on Thursday after 2,980 persons tested positive for the disease.

The district also recorded a significant improvement in the number of recoveries against the fresh cases.

According to the Health Department, 4,546 persons recovered from COVID-19 in the district on Thursday.

The number of active cases of the disease dropped to 37,505 from Wednesday’s 39,112 cases.

The department on Thursday declared that 48 more persons from the district died of COVID-19 at different hospitals, taking the death toll to 1,394.

Tiruppur district reported 12 COVID-19 deaths and 1,264 fresh cases on Thursday, which took the overall tally to 64,835.

The daily caseload was slightly higher than Wednesday’s caseload of 1,252 cases, while the deaths saw a dip. The deaths reported took the district’s toll to 521. As many as 18,943 patients were active cases in Tiruppur district and 1,069 patients were discharged on Thursday.

District Revenue Officer G. Saravanamurthy ordered the closure of three private units on charges of violating the lockdown norms on Thursday.

According to a press release, he along with other officials from the Revenue Department conducted a surprise check in and around Tiruppur, during which they found two garment units in Veerapandi and Karuvampalayam and a jewellery workshop in Karuvampalayam to be functioning despite the lockdown.

Erode district reported 1,671 new cases, taking the tally to 61,408. While 1,565 persons were discharged, 16,087 continue to be under treatment. Eight persons died, raising the death toll to 389.

As many as 1,253 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 355 cases were reported in corporation limits. As per bulletin, 33 deaths were reported in Salem on Thursday, including nine women patients.

In Namakkal, 801 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases are indigenous. Ten deaths were reported, including two women patients.

In the Nilgiris, 584 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 20,825. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district increased from 100 to 105 on Thursday while 4,207 persons are undergoing treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 411 fresh cases and five deaths. A total of 883 patients were discharged. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 3,780 cases. A total of 34,064 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 307 fresh cases, and 385 cases were discharged with five deaths registered. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district was 2,196. As of date, a total 19,591 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.