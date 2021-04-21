Frequency of buses from Salem to other districts, major towns increased

Salem

21 April 2021 23:37 IST

Over 50 cases registered in Erode for various violations during night curfew

With no bus service between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. in view of the night curfew to contain COVID-19 spread, commuters in large numbers thronged the New Bus Stand during the day on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the TNSTC has increased the frequency of buses to other districts and major towns in the district. The departure and arrival of buses were rescheduled from Tuesday, to ensure that buses reached the destinations by 9 p.m.

Unaware of the new timings, many commuters were left stranded at the bus stand on Tuesday night, as all the buses departed before 8 p.m. Police personnel warned the commuters and asked them to return to their workplace. However, a few stayed back at the bus stand and boarded the first bus to their destination on Wednesday. In Erode, the police registered over 50 cases for violations during the night curfew. As per the new restrictions, shopkeepers have to down shutters by 9 p.m., and private vehicles should stay off the roads after 10 p.m. Cases were registered against those who violated the order.

