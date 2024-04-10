ADVERTISEMENT

Four shops engulfed in major fire at Salem

April 10, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - SALEM

Fire-fighters said the blaze began at a shop selling wooden furniture in Shevapet and then spread to three other shops; it took three hours to put out the flames

The Hindu Bureau

It took fire-fighters three hours to put out the blaze that began at a shop selling wooden items in Shevapet in Salem on April 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

A fire broke out at a shop involved in making and selling wooden furniture in Shevapet in Salem, early on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said the fire broke out at around 1.30 a.m. and a fire-fighting vehicle from Shevapet rushed to the spot. Since the fire could not be brought under control, another fire engine from Suramangalam was also deployed. The fire spread to three nearby shops, all selling tiles and wooden items.

After three hours, the fire was brought under control. Officials said wooden furniture and items were damaged in the fire; the extent of damage is being assessed. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

The Shevapet police have registered a case and are investigating.

