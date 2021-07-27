Four persons held for reckless driving, causing accident

SALEM

27 July 2021 23:03 IST

The Salem District Police arrested four persons for reckless driving and causing grievous injuries to two persons after a video of the incident went viral in social media.

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said the police were alerted about an accident occurred at Kaligoundampalayam on Salem-Sankari National Highway on Sunday and two persons who were travelling on two-wheeler suffered injuries. The incident got recorded in the dash camera of another car and the motorist promptly alerted the police and provided the video evidence. Based on the video evidence and CCTV footage collected from the area, the police identified the vehicle and found that the vehicle belonged to Vinod from Perambalur.

According to the police, Vinod, along with driver Sathish Kumar, and his friends Gouthamraj and Arunkumar, went to Poomani temple in Sankari here on Sunday to offer prayers to get rid of their addiction to alcohol. They were coming back in inebriated condition in the car when the accident occurred, the police said.

Mr. Abhinav said the police would request to send the accused to judicial remand and steps would be taken to cancel the driving licence of the accused. Stern action would be taken against drunken, reckless driving, he added.

Mr. Abhinav said as part of preventing accidents, they had initiated procedures to procure mobile speed radar guns and speed of vehicles would be checked at random places.

Vehicles moving beyond the permissible speed would be impounded at toll gates or at the nearest police vehicle check points.

Highway robbery

Regarding reports of a highway robbery that happened near Konganapuram in March and impounding of an abandoned car in connection with a similar case in Kerala, Mr. Abhinav said they had not received any official communication from the Kerala police, but a team had been sent to Kerala to collect details about the case.