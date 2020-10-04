Four killed in accident near Coimbatore

Coimbatore

04 October 2020 23:13 IST

Three more persons suffer injuries

Four persons were killed on the spot after a sports utility vehicle and a car collided head on near Sirumugai in Coimbatore late on Saturday.

The Sirumugai police said that all the four passengers of the SUV were killed and three passengers of the hatchback were injured in the accident which took place at Rangampalayam.

The deceased were identified as Aravindh Ponnusamy (26) from Kalikanaickenpalayam, Mohanraj Subbaiyan (47) from Chinnamathipalayam, Naveen Kumar (45) from Veerakeralam and D. Rajan (47) from Sundakampalayam.

According to the police, the accident took place when the four persons were returning from Subbaiyan's farmland at Sathyamangalam in Erode district.

Kumar drove the SUV.

As the SUV reached Rangampalayam on Sathyamangalam - Sirumugai Road, it collided with a hatchback which came from the opposite side.

The SUV overturned in the impact of the collision, said the police.

Passengers of the hatchback S. Kousal (27) from Velandipalayam, Belgin (25) from Elupanatham and N. Devanth (27) from Bellepalayam suffered injuries and they were admitted to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam.

Bodies of three victims were kept at Mettupalayam GH and one victim’s body at Sathyamangalam GH, said the police and added that the autopsies were arranged on Sunday.