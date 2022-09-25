Four arrested for attempt to kidnap businessman in Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
September 25, 2022 19:37 IST

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested four persons, including a Technical Inspector from the Police Department, on charges of attempting to kidnap a businessman over financial dispute in Tiruppur on Saturday.

According to the police, G. Chandrasekhar (45) a native of Ayyampalayam in the district, runs a petrol bunk. He was kidnapped near his house by four persons who came in a four-wheeler. Among the four, one was wearing police uniform. Chandrasekhar managed to alert the locals and escaped from their custody. The locals caught hold of all the four and took them to Perumanallur Police Station.

They four were identified as M. Anbazhagan (34), G. Rathinasamy (33), V. Megala (34) and S. Karthikeyan (45). Anbazhagan worked as Technical Inspector in the Police Department, Chennai.

They were booked under Sections 364 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), and 560 (1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody.

