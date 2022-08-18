Four accused in oocyte sale case detained under Goondas Act

Four persons who were involved in oocyte sale case were detained under the Goondas Act here on Thursday.

Based on the recommendations of the Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, District Collector H. Krishnanunni invoked provisions of the Act against the 16-year-old girl’s mother, mother’s companion, woman intermediary and the 40-year-old man who prepared a fake Aadhaar card.

While two women were lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison for Women in Coimbatore, the mother’s companion in the district prison at Gobichettipalayam and the 40-year-old man at the sub-jail in Erode, would be moved to Coimbatore Central Prison today. Mr. Sasimohan told The Hindu that orders detaining them under the act would be served to all the four accused by noon.

Based on the girl’s complaint to the Erode South police in June, 2022, the police registered a case under Sections 5(l), (m), (n) r/w 6,16 r/w 17 of POCSO Act, 2012, Section 420, 464, 41, 506 (ii) of IPC and Section 34 and 35 of The Aadhaar (Targeted) Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies Benefits and Services Act, 2016, and arrested the four.

The Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services held inquiries after which the four private hospitals, involved in receiving the oocytes from the girl, in Erode, Perundurai, Salem and Krishnagiri were closed recently.