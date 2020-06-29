Former MP booked for ‘abusing’ policemen

Salem

29 June 2020 23:41 IST

Salem police registered a case against former Member of Parliament K. Arjunan on the charge of allegedly abusing policemen who were on duty at a checkpost near Omalur on Sunday.

Mr. Arjunan was reportedly returning from his farm near Omalur when he was stopped by police personnel and asked to produce e-pass.

“I told them that I I am a former MP. They asked to me produce proof for it. I said that I did not possess any identity card at the moment. One of the police personnel asked me to get down from the vehicle and asked to me to come to station for investigation. I told them I would not be able to come and as we were speaking another police personnel laid his hands on me. This led to the altercation. I later criticised them in the name of Sattankulam incident and left the place,” he said.

The video of the altercation went viral on social media.

Karuppur police have registered a case against Mr. Arjunan under sections 294 and 353 of IPC for abusing and stopping a government official from discharging their duty. Police officials said that since Omalur is the entry point to the city, all vehicles are stopped and those travelling to Salem from other places are trying to enter the district claiming to be local residents. Police personnel said that they were ready to let him go once he said he is a former MP. But, he used abusive language against them.