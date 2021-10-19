Former MLA’s son-in-law arrested in cheating case

Coimbatore

19 October 2021 23:47 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday arrested B. Arun Prakash (41), son-in-law of former MLA Kovai Thangam, on charges of cheating a man of ₹ 1.5 crore.

Police sources said that the accused, who was involved in real estate business, borrowed money from one Senguttuvan to invest in a tea estate at Valparai. When Mr. Senguttuvan demanded the money back, the accused allegedly issued cheques that bounced.

Following this, Mr. Senguttuvan lodged a complaint against Arun Prakash at the CCB and a case was registered under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

The CCB police remanded the accused in judicial custody on Tuesday.

In July this year, the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore East, had registered a case against Arun Prakash based on a cheating complaint lodged by Mr. Senguttuvan’s daughter, the sources said.