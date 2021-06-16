Former Kangeyam MLA booked for violation

Tiruppur

16 June 2021 23:22 IST

The Kangeyam police registered a case against former MLA N.S.N. Nataraj on Wednesday on the charges of violating the COVID-19 lockdown after the police found an oil mill that he owned was operating illegally despite being sealed earlier.

According to the police, the private oil mill at Alampadi near Kangeyam in Tiruppur district was sealed by the Revenue Department on June 5 for violating the lockdown. On Tuesday, the Alampadi Village Administrative Officer found labourers working in the mill without obtaining permission from the Revenue Department, the police said. Based on a complaint from the VAO, the police booked the mill’s owner Mr. Nataraj under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code read with section 3 (Penalty) of the Epidemic Diseases Act on Wednesday.

Mr. Nataraj served as the MLA from Kangeyam Assembly constituency between 2011 and 2016.

