Forest Dept. staff locate elephant in distress near Anaikatti after 12 days

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 30, 2022 21:07 IST

The elephant was photographed using a camera trap near Panappally tribal settlement near Anaikatti on Monday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After a gap of 12 days, the Forest Department on Monday located the male wild elephant that was said to be roaming along the Tamil Nadu – Kerala border near Coimbatore with an ailment.

The tusker, believed to be a juvenile aged between 7 and 10, was first spotted around 12.30 a.m. on Monday close to Panappally tribal settlement near Anaikatti. The field staff found the elephant moving fast before disappearing.

“The elephant was agile as per the account of the field staff. The area was searched in the morning and fresh dung piles were found,” said T.K. Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Forest Division.

Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar examined the dung. “The dung seemed to be normal with the fodder particles finely ground,” he said.

The elephant’s movement was also captured by a camera trap placed by the Forest Department near Panappally around 7.45 p.m. on Monday. The Department got a close up shot of the tusker before it damaged the camera. “The elephant also took fruits such as banana and jackfruit placed by the field staff on the ground,” said Dr. Sukumar.

According to him, the elephant was remaining elusive for over 10 days. If the elephant had a serious ailment, it would have remained close to a water body for easy access to water. The Department would keep monitoring the animal, he said.

The elephant was initially spotted standing in a stream that separates Tamil Nadu and Kerala forest boundaries near Anaikatti on August 15. Later, Tamil Nadu Forest Department took the responsibility of attending to the elephant.

Of the two kumkis brought from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve to Anaikatti for the operation to examine the tukser, one was sent back to its camp after it showed signs of musth. The other kumki is stationed at Gobanari near Anaikatti.

