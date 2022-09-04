Forest Department monitoring wild elephant near Coimbatore 

It uses a drone to track the tusker in a reserve forest area of the Melmudi foothills

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 04, 2022 23:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The reserve forest area of the Melmudi foothills, where a drone was used to monitor the elephant. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forest Department is monitoring a wild elephant that is suspected to be roaming in distress in places near Thadagam in Coimbatore district. 

On Sunday, the Department used a drone to track the male elephant in a reserve forest area of the Melmudi foothills.

The elephant was first spotted at Thiruvalluvar Nagar that falls under the Thadagam south beat of the Coimbatore forest range around 7 p.m. Friday. The border night patrol team (BNPT) of the Department rushed to the locality and followed it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The animal moved to Kanuvai where it quenched its thirst from a waterhole before moving north. It then damaged banana and tomato crops in farm fields at Pappanaickenpalayam.

The tusker went into a reserve forest area of the Thadagam north beat around 7 a.m. on Saturday. The BNPT followed the elephant and could not find any external injury. According to the Department, the elephant strayed into Varapalayam village where it damaged a ration shop and ate rice around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Later, it moved to a reserve forest area of the Melmudi foothills.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Officials said the elephant seemed to be healthy and the staff could not find any injury. Though the staff used a drone for surveillance on Sunday, they could not locate the elephant in the forest area, Coimbatore Forest Range Officer Arun Kumar said.

Separate teams were monitoring two other wild elephants in the Mettupalayam and Periyanaickenpalayam forest ranges. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
nature and wildlife

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app