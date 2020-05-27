FlyDubai delays cargo flight plans

27 May 2020 23:04 IST

‘Kongu region has a variety of sectors with cargo potential’

The plans of FlyDubai to operate cargo flights on select days between May 23 and 31 from Coimbatore to Dubai is yet to take off, according to a source here.

“The cargo flight scheduled on two days did not materialise for ‘commercial reasons’. There is a requirement for flight connectivity to Dubai from Coimbatore. Several consignments sent to Sharjah go to Dubai from there and a lot of cargo is moved from Coimbatore to Kochi to be air-lifted to Dubai. The potential in Coimbatore should be tapped with a direct flight,” says the source.

Since FlyDubai had announced flight plans, cargo was mobilised. “Cargo is available in the market. Some say the rate quoted in Coimbatore is higher compared to Kochi. Such issues should be addressed and only if a couple of flights are operated from here will there be better awareness among the trade. It will lead to better mobilisation of cargo from here,” the source adds.

Custom House and Steamer Agents Association of Coimbatore president P. Subramaniam says the cargo flight to Dubai from Coimbatore is expected to take off on Saturday.

“We hear that 50 % booking is already done for the Saturday flight. Our entire trade welcomes this move and we will take efforts to sustain the cargo service to Dubai. Only then will more carriers look at Coimbatore,” he said.

In a message to the association members, Mr. Subramaniam said the flight on Saturday from here is expected to carry about 14 tonnes of cargo to Dubai.

The tentative plan is to operate flights on Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays at 11 p.m.

According to Vanitha Mohan, vice-chairperson of Kongu Global Forum, says the Kongu region comprising seven districts has a variety of sectors with international cargo potential.

“People should know that a flight service to Dubai is available and time should be given for the cargo bookings to go up.”

The entire region, especially the farmers and businesses, will benefit if there is a direct flight to Dubai, she said.