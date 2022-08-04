Coimbatore

Flood warning issued along banks of River Amaravati Dam

Staff ReporterN. Sai CharanAugust 04, 2022 17:56 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 17:56 IST

The Tiruppur district administration on Thursday issued a flood warning to those living on the banks of River Amaravati, as the dam was expected to reach its full reservoir level.

According to a press release from the district administration the water level has reached 88.23 ft at 1 p.m. on Thursday. As heavy rain continues in the Amaravati catchment areas, the dam would reach its full reservoir level (90 feet) soon. The inflow of water to the dam was 7,615 cusecs per hour and the outflow was 10,600 cusecs. 

Bathing and washing clothes in the river has been completely prohibited, the release said.

