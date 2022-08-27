Flood alert sounded to people living near River Cauvery in Erode district

The discharge into the river could be increased further, so people living in the close vicinity should avoid entering the river, officials warned

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
August 27, 2022 16:31 IST

The temple located along River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam was inundated as the discharge in the river stood at 60,000 cusecs in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

With the water discharge from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery increased to 70,000 cusecs on Saturday, the district administration has cautioned people living along the banks of the river and in low-lying areas to remain alert.

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said the water level continues to be maintained at 120 feet at Mettur and there is a significant increase in inflow due to heavy rain in the catchment areas. Since the discharge into the river could be increased further, people living in the close vicinity of the river should avoid entering the river, they added.

Revenue officials said people living near the banks at Nerinjipettai, Bhavani, Karungalpalayam and Kodumudi were alerted against the possible increase in discharge in the river.

“Since houses would be flooded only if the discharge is over one lakh cusecs, we have asked people to remain alert,” said a revenue official who added that they continue to monitor the flow of water round-the-clock.

Meanwhile, the inflow at Bhavanisagar Reservoir increased from 3,400 cusecs on Friday to 5,400 cusecs on Saturday morning. The water level continue to be maintained at 102 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. At 2 p.m., the inflow was 5,200 cusecs while the total discharge was 5,000 cusecs in River Bhavani and canals. Rainfall recorded in the area was 34.2 mm.

