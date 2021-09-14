Coimbatore

Five new members to BU syndicate

Special Correspondent Chennai 14 September 2021 00:06 IST
Updated: 14 September 2021 00:06 IST

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a Bill that amended the Bharathiar University Act, 1981 to include five members among the Secretaries of the college committees of the affiliated private colleges (aided and self-financing) to be nominated by the government to the university’s syndicate.

The Bill tabled by Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy said the decision followed a resolution of the university syndicate taken on August 20, 2019, and a proposal from the Registrar (i/c) of Bharathiar University.

Following orders of the Madras High Court in July 2019, a representation of Association of Self-Financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges of Tamil Nadu to provide adequate representation in the syndicate of Bharathiar University was placed before the syndicate in August that year.

