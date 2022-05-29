Five gang members arrested in Hosur

May 29, 2022 20:11 IST

Five repeat offenders who ganged up in Hosur were arrested and remanded by the police on Sunday. Police recovered weapons from them.

According to the police, to settle scores between two gangs, goons from Tirunelveli, Thootukudi ad Dindigul were hired by the gang of Gopi here. Based on a tip-off, Hosur police arrested them from their hideout near Sunnambujubi.

The gang of Gopi alias Kora Gopi has been wanting to settle scores with the gang of Gaja alias Gajendran, a repeat offender. Gajendran has been detained under the Goondas Act thrice and is an accused in three murder cases. Police, who received information that goons have gathered in Hosur to attack Gajendran arrested them.

The police arrested Mohan, Karuppusami, Karuthapandi, Saravanakumar, Chinnathambi, Sivanpandi here and are on the lookout for three other accused in the case. The police has registered a case and are investigating.