Five arrested for cheating in Namakkal

June 02, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Rasipuram police in Namakkal district on Friday arrested five persons who cheated a realtor by promising to give gold for a lower price.

According to the police, Jagannathan (49), a resident of Anna Nagar near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, was doing real estate business. A few days ago, Sivagnanam (55), a resident of Veppadai in Namakkal district, approached Jagannathan and said that through cooperative bank officials, he could arrange 150 sovereign jewellery for ₹30 lakh.

Believing this, Jagannathan came to Rasipuram on Wednesday and handed over the amount to Sivagnanam and a woman. The duo asked Jagannathan to wait and went to the bank. But, they did not return.

Later, Jagannathan found the duo had cheated him and had fled the spot.

Following this, he lodged a complaint with the Rasipuram police. The police formed a special team, and on Friday, they nabbed Janaki alias Bhuvaneswari (26), Sivagnanam, Ramachandran (55), Gejalakshmi (43) and Sathya (46) and also seized ₹21.09 lakh from them.

Later, the police remanded them in prison.

