First from hamlet to clear Plus Two

Hosur

16 July 2020 22:37 IST

Krishnaveni (18) became the first Plus Two student to pass-out from the remote hill hamlet of Irularpatty.

Among the first persons to laud her feat was the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Denkanikottai Sangeetha, who happened to be in the village on the day of the results. The DSP and her police team were touring the area to provide COVID relief, when the results were declared.

Out of curiosity, the DSP enquired about the students, who were passing out of school. Until Thursday, the village had only seen Class 10 pass outs. When contacted, the DSP said, “Krishnaveni was the first person and a girl to pass Plus Two.”

As a token of appreciation, the DSP handed her ₹500.